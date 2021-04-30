STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on doc: RMC refutes involvement of its staff  

Sources said RMC has outsourced a few private individuals to carry out the job of cremating bodies in adherence to Covid protocols.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Rocked by allegations of assault on a doctor at Vedvyas crematorium during the last rites of a Covid patient, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Thursday strongly denied that none of its employees was involved in the incident.   RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said the allegation is false and categorically denied involvement of any of its employees in the attack. The RMC employees are putting their lives at risk in the battle against Covid-19 and such allegation is demoralising. 

Without going into details of the incident at the crematorium on the fateful day, the Commissioner said it is a matter of investigation as to who were involved in the alleged attack on the doctor but RMC employees had no role in it.

On April 24, Dr Budhiswata Urmal (27), a house surgeon in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, was allegedly attacked while performing last rites of elder brother who died of Covid at JP Hospital here. Dr Urmal’s uncle Sanjay Behera alleged that before lighting the pyre, his nephew was recording the proceedings. However, he was attacked by a group of persons in charge of cremating the body, he claimed. 

Sources said RMC has outsourced a few private individuals to carry out the job of cremating bodies in adherence to Covid protocols. The doctor reportedly entered into a fierce altercation with some employees near the pyre and soon a scuffle broke out. While trying to run to safety, the doctor suffered a fall and sustained injuries on the head. Brahmani Tarang IIC SK Biswal said no complaint has been received in this regard.

