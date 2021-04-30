STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Groom fined for Covid violations

All protocols were thrown to the wind with guests seen without masks and mingling with each other without mandatory social distancing. 

Published: 30th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In a first in the district, Jeypore police raided a marriage venue and slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on the groom for gross violation of Covid norms.Sources said, one Chandra Harijan of Chargam village under Borigumma police limits was hosting a marriage party with over 1,000 participants on Wednesday evening. Neither the groom nor bride parties had permission from the local police to conduct the event. 

All protocols were thrown to the wind with guests seen without masks and mingling with each other without mandatory social distancing. Acting on a tip off, police rushed to the venue and chased the crowd away. A case was registered against Harijan and a fine of Rs 8,000 slapped on him for flouting guidelines. “We are ensuring strict adherence to Covid norms in the area and urge public cooperation in these tough times,” said IIC Sanjaya Mandal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp