Groom fined for Covid violations

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a first in the district, Jeypore police raided a marriage venue and slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on the groom for gross violation of Covid norms.Sources said, one Chandra Harijan of Chargam village under Borigumma police limits was hosting a marriage party with over 1,000 participants on Wednesday evening. Neither the groom nor bride parties had permission from the local police to conduct the event.

All protocols were thrown to the wind with guests seen without masks and mingling with each other without mandatory social distancing. Acting on a tip off, police rushed to the venue and chased the crowd away. A case was registered against Harijan and a fine of Rs 8,000 slapped on him for flouting guidelines. “We are ensuring strict adherence to Covid norms in the area and urge public cooperation in these tough times,” said IIC Sanjaya Mandal.