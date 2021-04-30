‘No oxygen shortage in Ganjam’

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Hospitals in Ganjam district have adequate stock of oxygen and there is no need to panic, informed Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Thursday. The Collector’s clarification came after video clips of patients’ relatives complaining about shortage of oxygen and beds at MKCG Medical College and Hospital went viral on social media. Urging people not to believe in rumours, Kulange termed the video clips as fake and baseless.

“I visited a few hospitals and found everything in order,” he said and warned strong action against people indulging in spreading wrong information on health infrastructure of the district. Stating that doctors have the authority to decide which patient requires oxygen support, he asked people not to put pressure on healthcare personnel at hospitals.

The Collector further informed that in order to deal with the case surge, another dedicated Covid ward and a Covid care centre will soon be set up in Berhampur. He asked officials to expedite plasma collection to cater to critical patients. Meanwhile, Ganjam reported 128 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.