No public entry but birthday bash in horticulture office  

Police sources said the administration has banned entry of public to government offices from April 28 in view of the spike in Covid cases in the district.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:10 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In brazen violation of Covid guidelines, employees of the office of assistant director, horticulture celebrated the birthday of an engineer and organised a feast for hundreds of field staff of different blocks on Wednesday. 

Police sources said the administration has banned entry of public to government offices from April 28 in view of the spike in Covid cases in the district. Taking advantage of the situation, the employees of the horticulture assistant director’s office locked the main gate and celebrated the birthday of an assistant engineer in presence of other staff. Assistant director, horticulture, Mihir Samantray was also present.

On a tip off, police raided the office but the employees and field staff managed to escape from the spot.
Contacted, Samantray denied celebrating any birthday but said, “A meeting of our field staff in eight blocks of Jagatsinghpur was being held. We had arranged a feast for the staff.” Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R said police have informed the Collector about the incident. After inquiry, action will be taken against the erring officers for violating Covid guidelines, he added.

