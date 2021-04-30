STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records highest single-day spike of 8,681 Covid cases, 14 die

The state witnessed a jump of 24% cases from the previous day's tally of 6,998. Of the new cases, 4,948 were in quarantine and 3,733 detected during contact tracing.

Published: 30th April 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Market Building in Bhubaneswar sealed for 48 hours for violation of Covid-19 norms by BMC in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 16% drop in new infections, Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike with 8,681 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The disease also claimed 14 lives, the highest on a day so fat this year, during the period.

The state witnessed a jump of 24% cases from the previous day's tally of 6,998. Of the new cases, 4,948 were in quarantine and 3,733 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district recorded the maximum of 1,408 cases, followed by Sundargarh (745), Cuttack (570), Puri (514), Balangir (459), Bargarh (423), Angul (419), Jharsuguda (411) and Sambalpur (410).

At least 14 more districts, including Nabarangpur, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Balasore, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Koraput, Bhadrak and Deogarh registered more than 100 fresh cases.

As many as 45,452 tests, including 18,703 through RT-PCR, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The test positivity (TPR) rate once again crossed 19% with many western Odisha districts recording above 30% TPR. With this, the Covid tally mounted to 4,44,194 in the state. The active cases now stand at 61,698.

ALSO READ | Odisha government’s ‘flattening curve’ claim jolts experts

Health department sources said, 14 patients fell to Covid while undergoing treatment taking the cumulative death toll to 2043. Three patients each in Koraput and Sundargarh, two each in Khurda and Rayagada, one each in Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and Sambalpur succumbed to the disease.

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday urged the people not to panic and unnecessarily crowd the Covid hospitals. Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said asymptomatics and patients with mild symptoms can remain in home isolation.

“Hospitalisation is not required for all patients. Hospital beds should be kept ready for the needy and critical patients with comorbidities. The state has around 89% patients who are recuperating at home with the medical supervision of rapid response teams,” he said.

As many as 5271 patients are in hospitals now and among them, 1426 are in ICUs and 270 on ventilators. The state has so far set up 11,227 beds, including 2063 in ICUs, and 701 ventilators apart from 40,000 beds with oxygen supply in Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

In terms of oxygen availability, Mohapatra said the state has a capacity of storing 130 metric tonne oxygen in cylinders besides the per day generation capacity of 375 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen. The consumption was around 45 metric tonnes per day.

The Health department ACS urged people to make way for second dose vaccination of 45 plus age group as the state is facing acute shortage of Covishield vaccine. It has a stock of around one lakh doses against the requirement of 6.3 lakh doses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Covid cases Khurda Odisha TPR
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp