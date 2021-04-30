STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri bar body closed till May 15 amid rising toll among lawyers   

Published: 30th April 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  Puri bar association has been closed till May 15 after the death of five senior lawyers due to Covid-19 within a week. Secretary of the association Sarada Prasad Samal said bar members have been requested to work from home in virtual mode.

On Thursday, lawyer Pravat Pattnaik succumbed to the disease, becoming the fifth Covid casualty of the association in a week’s time. Earlier, senior lawyers Kasinath Routray, Bhubaneswar Baral, Seshdeb Mishra and Sasmita Das had lost their lives after being infected with the virus.

This apart, a number of lawyers of Puri bar have contracted the virus and are battling for their lives in hospital. Samal said the district judge court has agreed to conduct legal proceedings through video conferencing. Sources said several employees of the court have also tested positive for Covid.

The Covid situation is worsening in Puri with 288 new positive cases reported on Thursday from the district against 259 the previous day. In view of the alarming surge in infections, the district administration has announced to set up a 150-bed special Covid hospital in Puri. The facility will have beds with oxygen support, 40 ICU beds and four ventilators. Earlier, critical Covid patients of Puri had to be shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said the hospital would be made operational in the newly-constructed Jagannath medical college building within a week. The facility would run on PPP mode with Bhubaneswar-based SUM hospital managing the healthcare of Covid patients. The State government will provide logistic support, Verma added.

