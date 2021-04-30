STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shops, business establishments in Cuttack to remain shut from 2 pm to check Covid spread

However, shops dealing with medicines, medical equipment, and surgical items will be excluded from the new regulation, which will remain in force for 15 days till May 18.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

All the associations of traders and vendors in Cuttack have unanimously agreed to reduce the market timing. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: With the state government weighing various options for stricter containment measures amid a massive spike in coronavirus cases, community involvement seems to be taking precedence during the second wave of the Covid pandemic in Odisha.

A day after the traders' community in Ganjam decided to close shops from 2 pm to 5 am for the next 10 days in urban areas of the district, different traders’ associations and market committees in Cuttack on Friday announced that the business establishments in the Millennium city will remain open from 5 am to 2 pm from May 3 to 18.

As per the decision taken at a meeting of different traders bodies, including Cuttack Chamber of Commerce, Malgodown, and Chhatra Bazar traders associations, all shops and business establishments will remain closed from 2 pm to 5 am from May 3 in view of the surge in coronavirus infection.

However, shops dealing with medicines, medical equipment, and surgical items will be excluded from the new regulation, which will remain in force for 15 days till May 18.

General Secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce Prafulla Kumar Chhatoi said all the associations of traders and vendors have unanimously agreed to reduce the market timing to curb the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ | Odisha government’s ‘flattening curve’ claim jolts experts

“The unprecedented surge in new cases forced us to convene an emergency meeting and decide to go for strict measures to keep ourselves and the community protected from the infection. All merchants and even make-shift vendors voluntarily came forward to close shops during afternoon and evening,” said Chhatoi.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) lauded the decision of the traders’ associations and urged the people of the city to support the initiative and abide by the new timing. “The vendors sou-moto decided to pull down shutters from 2 pm to 5 am. We hope this will help contain the spread of the infection,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

On April 26, merchants and vendors in nine small towns in Kalahandi had announced to close their shops till May 2. Vegetable vendors were allowed to operate till 10 am for the convenience of people.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had called for community-level involvement urging people to take such initiatives whenever required to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Praising the efforts of merchant associations and traders, who have limited their business activities and closed down shops voluntarily, the Chief Minister had asked Collectors to work towards these kinds of community-owned initiatives and make resident associations, merchant bodies, and various community-based organisations partners to contain the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid cases Cuttack Covid cases Odisha lockdown Odisha Covid restrictions
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp