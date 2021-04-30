Vax drive limps in hotspot Sundargarh  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Reeling under an unprecedented surge in infections, Sundargarh has turned the epicentre of the second Covid wave sweeping the State but the much-needed vaccination drive is yet to pick up pace in the district amid acute shortage of doses.

In the prevailing situation, inoculation of the larger population above the age of 18 years from May 1 looks a remote possibility in the district. Sources said 47 of the total 73 vaccination centres in the district have become idle due to scarcity of Covishield doses. The immunisation drive in the rest 26 centres is limping with the vaccine stock depleting fast. These centres may also shut if fresh stock does not reach the district soon.

From January 16 to April 28, a total of 2,55,731 doses have been administered, which is a little over 10 per cent of the district’s total population of around 22 lakh. As many as 16,213 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 12,077 the second jab. Similarly, 13,750 frontline workers have taken the first dose and 8,900 the second dose. While 85,876 senior citizens above 60 years of age have received the first dose, 12,704 are done with the second dose. As many as 1,03,630 persons with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 years have received the first dose and only 2,572 got the second jab.

Without providing any details of availability of vaccines, chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said the vaccination centres with stock are administering the doses. Sources involved in the vaccination drive in Sundargarh said inoculation of persons above 18 years may not start from May 1 amid the countrywide shortage of vaccines and growing demand from states. The upcoming immunisation drive may be delayed by at least 15 days.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh reported 474 new Covid cases on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 19.80 per cent. So far, the district has reported 27,524 positive cases of which 6,082 are active. With another death on the day, the official Covid toll increased to 187 in Sundargarh.