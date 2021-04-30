VIMSAR doctor a call away for home isolation patients  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At a time when majority of Covid-19 patients are under home isolation, a senior resident doctor of Burla’s Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) has started telemedicine service to cater to this section of infected people as and when they require medical consultation.

Beginning the service from April 25, Dr Sanjeeb Mishra is now getting calls of around 100 patients on a daily basis from across the State including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. He is providing the services alongside his 12-hour-regular duty at the hospital from 9 am to 9 pm everyday.

“I decided to start teleconsultation services to counsel patients under home isolation and help them cope with proper medical help,” said Mishra who feels that many states including Odisha are facing acute shortage of beds at hospitals because even patients with mild symptoms are getting admitted out of fear. “This is why critical patients face trouble finding a bed on time.

Infected patients must get admitted to hospital only if the symptoms are critical. I hope to convince patients about this through teleconsultation,” he said. Dr Mishra has shared his number on social media to help spread the word so that most can benefit from the service. “I am addressing queries ranging from medication to line of treatment for symptoms like persistence of fever and cough, loss of appetite and taste, etc. I am also making the patients aware of monitoring oxygen levels and deciding when to go to a hospital,” he said.

