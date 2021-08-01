STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 districts in Odisha receive deficit rainfall in 2 months

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Odisha has received 456.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 31 which is 19 pc deficit than its average rainfall during the same period.

Published: 01st August 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of rain. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Eleven districts in Odisha have received deficit rainfall between June 1 and July 31. Jajpur has received 51 per cent (pc) deficit rainfall, Bhadrak 45 pc, Gajapati 38 pc, Nabarangpur and Balangir 33 pc each, Rayagada and Keonjhar 29 pc each, Kalahandi 28 pc, Ganjam and Jharsuguda 27 pcc each and Angul 24 pc. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Odisha has received 456.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 31 which is 19 pc deficit than its average rainfall during the same period. 

