STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Malkangiri tribal development agency in Odisha left red-faced after contractor list revealed political bias

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Malkangiri found itself at the centre of a controversy after a purported list of development works hit the social media.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, BJD chief, Odisha CM

Biju Janata Dal BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Malkangiri found itself at the centre of a controversy after a purported list of development works hit the social media. The problem - the list showed works were issued to contractors on political party lines and recommendations allegedly came in from party bosses of the region.

The works, all below Rs 5 lakh which does not require a tender to be invited, were shown to be awarded to people loyal to the ruling Biju Janata Dal as well as Opposition Congress. The allegation also was that elected leaders of the district had recommended who the works would go to.

The 15-page document listed out works worth about Rs 5.5 crore and names of those who are alleged to have endorsed the work distribution that included names from the ruling party and also from Congress. Interestingly, a block chairman was even shown to have recommended a work in his favour.  As per the list, a ruling party leader was shown to have recommended at least 85 works, followed by about 39 works endorsed by Congress and 27 works by another BJD leader.

One contractor’s name cropped up 30 times under the endorsement of a BJD leader who was shown recommending two works worth Rs 9 lakh in favour of son-in-law and headmaster of an SC & ST Development Department managed ashram school for repair, maintenance of hostel and construction of boundary wall.  Contacted, the BJD leader said he has not recommended works under ITDA for anyone. “I don’t know who was awarded the works. I am not involved in it,” he said. 

Collector Vishal Singh said there will be an enquiry into it and a probe against ITDA project administrator and assistant engineer. “I will ask the ITDA authority to float tender for works,” Singh added.  Meanwhile, locals and intelligentsia have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to order a high level probe into the incident and take the guilty to task.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri Integrated Tribal Development Agency ITDA Biju Janata Dal Odisha Congress BJD SC ST Development Department Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp