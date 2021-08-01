STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Bargarh youth cracks Indian Statistical Services exam, gets AIR 7

26-year-old Sujit Padhan was confident of cracking the ISS exams which led to him quitting his job and starting preparations.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Civil service

Representational Image (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Sujit Padhan of Jampali in Bargarh has secured All India Rank (AIR) 7 in the Indian Statistical Services (ISS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The 26-year-old completed his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sambalpur and Plus 2 in from the same institution in Rangareddy, Telangana. Later, he studied BTech in Civil Engineering at the IIT Kharagpur. After completing his graduation, Sujit joined CRISIL and worked there for two years.

However, he left his job to prepare for ISS. Sujit was confident of cracking the ISS exams which led to him quitting his job and starting preparations. “I left my job and took admission in MSc in Applied Statistics and Informatics at IIT Bombay and after completing the course, came back to my home in Jampali to prepare for the examination,” added Sujit who put in 9-10 hours in a day towards preparations. 

An AIR 7 came as unexpected news for Sujit who attributed his success to determination and consistency in preparation. His family, comprising father Chaitanya Padhan, a retired primary school teacher and mother Subarnakanti Padhan, a housewife, are elated at his achievement.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC Odisha Union Public Service Commission Sujit Padhan Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Sambalpur CRISIL
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp