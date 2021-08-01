Odisha: Bargarh youth cracks Indian Statistical Services exam, gets AIR 7

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Sujit Padhan of Jampali in Bargarh has secured All India Rank (AIR) 7 in the Indian Statistical Services (ISS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The 26-year-old completed his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sambalpur and Plus 2 in from the same institution in Rangareddy, Telangana. Later, he studied BTech in Civil Engineering at the IIT Kharagpur. After completing his graduation, Sujit joined CRISIL and worked there for two years.

However, he left his job to prepare for ISS. Sujit was confident of cracking the ISS exams which led to him quitting his job and starting preparations. “I left my job and took admission in MSc in Applied Statistics and Informatics at IIT Bombay and after completing the course, came back to my home in Jampali to prepare for the examination,” added Sujit who put in 9-10 hours in a day towards preparations.

An AIR 7 came as unexpected news for Sujit who attributed his success to determination and consistency in preparation. His family, comprising father Chaitanya Padhan, a retired primary school teacher and mother Subarnakanti Padhan, a housewife, are elated at his achievement.

