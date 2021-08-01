STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC seeks report on vaccination of elderly, differently-abled citizens

The Orissa High Court has sought a detailed status report from the government on steps taken for doorstep vaccination of elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) by September 7.

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Odisha government seems to have been caught on the wrong foot over implementation of the Centre’s near to home Covid vaccination centre (NHCVC) strategy for elderly and differently-abled citizens in the State. 

The Orissa High Court has sought a detailed status report from the government on steps taken for doorstep vaccination of elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) by September 7. It has directed the government to provide the actual figures of the number of persons falling in these two categories (elderly and differently-abled) who have received both doses of Covid vaccine along with the percentage of the respective populations that has been covered.

Responding to a PIL seeking vaccination facility at the doorstep of elderly and differently-abled people, Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijaya Kumar Panigrahi, in an affidavit, stated that the Additional Chief Secretary of Health on May 31 had sent a communication to all the collectors, commissioners of the municipal corporations and CDM&PHOs requesting them to start meticulous planning at the earliest for smooth execution of vaccination at NHCVC.

The communication was a follow up on a letter the Central government had issued on May 27 following recommendation by the national expert group on vaccine administration for adoption of NHCVC strategy, Panigrahi stated.

But after perusal of the affidavit on Wednesday, the court observed, “It is nearly two months since the said letter was written. Although a copy of the Central government’s letter has been enclosed with the affidavit, there is no indication whether in fact such NHCVC have been made operational anywhere in the State of Odisha as yet”.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “The complete details of the steps taken in this regard be placed before the court by next date (September 7) by way of an affidavit of the Additional Chief Secretary of Health.”

The bench further said, “The court expresses the hope that at least in the 5 cities, the commissioners of the respective municipal corporations would have established sufficient number of NHCVCs to cater to the vaccination needs of the elderly and differently-abled citizens.”

