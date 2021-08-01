STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Record 95 per cent students clear Plus II Science, Commerce in Odisha

With a 96.03 per cent success rate in Science and 95.97 in Commerce, girls outperformed boys in both streams. 

Published: 01st August 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

A student during a last-minute revision before appearing for the CBSE Class XII examination.

A student during a last-minute revision before appearing for the CBSE Class XII examination. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A record 95 per cent (pc) students of both Science and Commerce streams cleared the annual Plus II Examination-2021, marking a 22.5 pc rise in the overall pass percentage over the previous year. The results were based on an alternative assessment method that was adopted after cancellation of the Plus II exams due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. 

While the pass percentage of students was 95.15 pc in Science, it was 94.96 pc in Commerce. As per the CHSE reports, the results of Science this year is around 25 pc more than the previous year’s 70.21 per cent, while the pass percentage in Commerce is around 20 pc more than last year’s 74.95 pc. 

Of the total 94,532 students assessed in the Science stream, 89,951 cleared the exams. Around 55,468 students secured first division, while 16,943 got second division and 14,631 passed with third division. As many as 2,278 students got over 90 pc marks against only 137 in 2020. 

In Commerce, 23,292 out of 24,526 students cleared the exams. As many as 8,355 (around 36 pc) students were awarded first division, while 5,692 (24.43 pc) students secured second division.  Besides, the number of students who got third division in the stream was 9,066.  Only 149 students scored over 90 pc.

95 pc students clear Plus II Science, Commerce

Meanwhile, with 96.03 pc success rate in Science and 95.97 in Commerce, girls outperformed boys in both the streams. The overall pass percentage of boys stood at 94.46 pc in Science and 94.39 pc in Commerce. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said results of Arts and Vocational Education streams will be published in August.

Students who are not satisfied with the results will be allowed to sit for the exams in offline mode for which the CHSE will issue a notification after reviewing the Covid situation. He said results of some of the ex-regular students, who had not appeared any exams of the Council previously, have been withheld. They will also be allowed to appear for the exams in offline mode.

Comments

