Steady rise in dengue infections in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Thanks to the complete failure of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in taking effective preventive measures like vector control, cleaning and sanitation before the monsoon, dengue cases are on the rise in the city. As many as 11 dengue cases have been reported on Saturday taking the tally to 31.

City Health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra, however, said of the 11 cases, seven have Bhubaneswar link while the locations of rest 4 cases are yet to be identified. The patients have given wrong address and mobile phone numbers at the time of admission, he said.

The patients from CDA Sector-9, Mangalabag, Sankarpur, Jagatpur, Khapuria and Jobra are found to have link with Bhubaneswar. Considering the surge in the vector-borne disease, authorities of the SCB Medical College and Hospital have opened a special 20-bed dengue ward. Fifteen patients are undergoing treatment in the special ward. The hospital authorities are planning to increase the bed strength of dengue ward.