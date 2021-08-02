Cuttack's SCB Medical College bears the burden after closure of designated COVID hospitals

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the closure of all designated COVID hospitals (DCHs) set up at private healthcare institutions in the district, the SCB Medical College and Hospital is struggling to cope with the critical patient burden. The situation has taken such a turn that it has begun shifting patients to Bhubaneswar and other hospitals.

The district administration has closed down 10 DCHs set up at different private hospitals following the surge in infections from April this year. More than 2,200 general and 600 ICU beds were arranged for providing treatment to COVID patients.

Even as the number of daily positive cases continues to remain above 200 in the district, the administration has stopped admission of new patients in all DCHs except Ashwini COVID Hospital. Earlier, the district administration had shut down five COVID care centres.

The impact of closure of these facilities is already visible at three COVID units in SCB MCH as around eight patients are waiting for ICU beds. Though there is a decline in hospital admissions, the number of critical patients at SCB is yet to come down. As on Sunday, around 270 patients were undergoing treatment at SCB Covid hospital, while all the 107 ICU beds have been occupied by critical patients.

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray, however, said necessary arrangements have been made to shift critical patients from SCB to Sum Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar for ICU and ventilator facilities.

This apart, steps are being taken to add 44 more ICU beds at SCB Covid hospital as soon as possible. Efforts are on to operationalise 30 ICUs at the Covid unit in New Medicine Building and 14 beds at Centre of Excellence building in Pulmonary Medicine Department soon, he said.