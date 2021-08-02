Local body polls: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik completes meeting party MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the panchayat and urban local body polls likely to be held in next six months, hectic activities are being seen in the ruling BJD. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took meetings of the MLAs in batches, party observers have been asked to move to the districts.

As political congregations are not allowed because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, small meetings are being organised and the observers have started meeting the local and district observers. Sources said the Chief Minister already had a first round meeting with all the party MLAs and it was completed on Friday.

He will have meetings with the observers in the next phase. Besides discussing constituency matter specific to each MLA, he also wanted to know about the implementation of welfare measures launched by the State government for the poor and downtrodden.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress have stepped up activities. While the BJP organised the first meeting of urban and panchayat committee on Sunday, Congress has already constituted a State level committee for the two polls.