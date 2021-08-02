Seven detained for murder of ostracised trio 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Khamar police claimed to have solved a triple murder case that took place in Gitamunda village here a few days back, by detaining seven persons on Saturday.The deceased are Motei Gagrei (48), Budhhu Chattar (60) and his wife Muni Chattar (50). Police are yet to reveal the identity of the accused persons.

Police said the trio had been ostracised for not hosting chicken feast for villagers. On Friday night, they were in a single-room house. Suspecting them of practising sorcery, the seven accused persons forced into their house and beat them mercilessly with lathis. The trio died on the spot following which the accused dumped their bodies into nearby Samakoi river.

The next day, locals informed Khamar police that the three persons were missing following which an investigation was launched. During probe, police found that the trio was murdered and detained the seven accused who have reportedly confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Khamar IIC Gyana Samal said the accused committed the murders under the influence of alcohol. Motei was excommunicated for not hosting chicken feast for villagers on a certain occasion. Similarly, Budhhu was ostracised for inviting villagers for a feast on the occasion of his sister-in-law’s marriage.

“We have found the body of Budhu’s body but the remaining two are still massing. ODRAF and Fire Services personnel are continuing their search to trace the bodies,” informed the police official.Police are interrogating the accused and they will be arrested soon. Further investigation is on, the IIC added.