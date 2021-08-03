BJP workers ransack block office over PMAY ‘scam’ 

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: BJP workers on Monday ransacked the Tihidi block development office alleging irregularities in selection of beneficiaries for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Kubera panchayat. The party workers, who entered the office at around noon, after damaging government property, sat on a dharna demanding immediate cancellation of names of beneficiaries who were allotted houses under the scheme. They said rich persons have been allotted houses under the scheme, meant for the homeless, in the panchayat.

The protestors said similar irregularities were committed by officials concerned at other panchayats of the block. Tihidi BDO Basanta Kumar Sahani said the party workers reached the block office to submit a memorandum and demanded that houses should be immediately given to the needy. “But they started ransacking the office furniture and used expletives for me. I will lodge a complaint in the local police station soon,” he said.They called off their protest after being convinced by a team led by Tihidi IIC Tapan Kumar Pradhan and tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda.