STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ex-gratia for AP mishap victims’ families 

Over 50 persons from Odisha work in and around the prawn farm at Lankavanidibba.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The kin of all six minors electrocuted at a prawn farm in Andhra Pradesh were paid ex-gratia of  Rs 10.3 lakh each by governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. While two of the families were given cheques of Rs 2 lakh each along with Rs 10,000 under Mo Parivar scheme and Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund by Mo Parivar convenor Arup Patnaik on Sunday, the rest were compensated by Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamang on Monday.

Gamang, who was at Lankavanidibba village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where the incident occurred said the families of the victims were given cheques of Rs 3 lakh each by officials from the neighbouring State as per the instructions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This apart, the owner of the prawn farm also paid Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. 

The victims’ families were given Rs 10.3 lakh each as compensation. Over 50 persons from Odisha work in and around the prawn farm at Lankavanidibba. After the incident, 33 persons who wanted to return were brought to Gunupur in a bus arranged by Gamang on Sunday. The legislator said they will soon be given jobs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp