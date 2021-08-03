Ex-gratia for AP mishap victims’ families 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The kin of all six minors electrocuted at a prawn farm in Andhra Pradesh were paid ex-gratia of Rs 10.3 lakh each by governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. While two of the families were given cheques of Rs 2 lakh each along with Rs 10,000 under Mo Parivar scheme and Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund by Mo Parivar convenor Arup Patnaik on Sunday, the rest were compensated by Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamang on Monday.

Gamang, who was at Lankavanidibba village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where the incident occurred said the families of the victims were given cheques of Rs 3 lakh each by officials from the neighbouring State as per the instructions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This apart, the owner of the prawn farm also paid Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The victims’ families were given Rs 10.3 lakh each as compensation. Over 50 persons from Odisha work in and around the prawn farm at Lankavanidibba. After the incident, 33 persons who wanted to return were brought to Gunupur in a bus arranged by Gamang on Sunday. The legislator said they will soon be given jobs.