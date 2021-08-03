Indian women’s team adds feather in Odisha’s hockey cap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The morning after the euphoria over Indian men’s hockey team’s advance to the Olympics semifinal came as a welcome manna for the people of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the women’s team pulling off a stunning victory over Australia to book its place in the last four.

Along with accolades for both the teams from all quarters, Odisha’s contribution to the success of Indian hockey did not go unnoticed. Words of appreciation for Naveen and Odisha government flowed in for the State’s continuous support and promotion of the national hockey teams.

Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey team for the victory. “Glory awaits! Congratulate Indian Women’s Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at Tokyo 2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best,” he tweeted.

Appreciating Odisha and Naveen, Amitabh Kant, the CEO of Niti Aayog tweeted, “Bhubaneswar first city to achieve 100% COVID vaccination, Puri first city to supply 24x7 drinking water. Congrats @Naveen_Odisha & people of Odisha for these achievements and for also sponsoring our national men & women hockey teams since 2018, who have now reached the semis!”

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated the women’s hockey team. Actor Rahul Bose tweeted, “Since 2018 I have watched and the entire sports ecosystem in the State back hockey. Today must be a sweet day for all.”