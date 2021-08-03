STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Month-long protest over Vamsadhara project

On Independence Day, a 70 km padayatra would be taken out by various outfits from Panidangar to Paltasing in Kasinagar to protest the project.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Members of Vamsadhara Basin Protection Samiti (VBPS) on Monday launched a month-long agitation in Gunupur to protest Odisha government’s apathy towards Rayagada and Gajapati districts where residents are set to be affected by the Neradi barrage construction taken up by Andhra Pradesh recently. 

The samiti’s convenor D Brahmananda Patnaik said owing to incompetence of officials from Odisha, the State’s dispute with Andhra Pradesh has been lingering since 1960s. In order to resolve the dispute, the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal was formed in 2012.

But since Odisha failed to put forth its grievances properly in front of the tribunal, the tribunal allowed Andhra Pradesh to construct the Neradi barrage on June 22 this year. After the tribunal gave its nod to the barrage, the samiti along with residents of Gunupur in Rayagada and Kasinagar in Gajapati urged the Odisha government to construct the Panidangar project over Vamsadhara river near Gunupur but in vain. 

Patnaik said the administrations of both the districts kept mum over the matter despite the fact that construction of Neradi barrage will result in submergence of several villages in the areas. Apart from VBPS, the Kinnar Sangha of Gunupur too protested the construction of the barrage. On Independence Day, a 70 km padayatra would be taken out by various outfits from Panidangar to Paltasing in Kasinagar to protest the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Vamsadhara Basin
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp