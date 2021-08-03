STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NIT-R beats pandemic blues with high salary job offers for its students

Despite the challenges posed to the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, multinational companies are not hesitating to offer hefty packages to attract the best talents.  

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Despite the challenges posed to the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, multinational companies are not hesitating to offer hefty packages to attract the best talents.With its campus internship process nearly over, students of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have been offered high salary packages by companies this year.

Three students of the institute have been offered Rs 45 lakh per annum pay packages this year. This apart, nine other students have received offers of Rs 43 lakh per annum.

NIT-R director Prof. Animesh Biswas said beating the gloom of the pandemic, the companies have shown extraordinary response during internship placement. He said a total of 211 students had received paid internship offers, adding the total number of companies visiting the campus too has gone up encouragingly to 255 including Amazon, Barclays and Microsoft.

The director said while the maximum salary offered is Rs 45 lakh per annum, the average salary is around Rs 9.36 lakh per annum.NIT-R registrar Prof PK Das said under the internship programme companies secure the best final year students with paid internship, who would be finally recruited after a year.  

Sharing his experience Pradhan advised other students to prepare for all common HR questions and face mock interviews with the help of friends. He added it is imperative to score well in semester exams, adding at times it may be tough and one may feel frustrated but one must keep learning from mistakes and failures as success would come sooner or later. Screening for internship involves three rounds including online test followed by two technical rounds of 45 minutes each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT Rourkela PLACEMENTS Odisha Economy Pandemic
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp