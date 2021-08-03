NIT-R beats pandemic blues with high salary job offers for its students

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Despite the challenges posed to the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, multinational companies are not hesitating to offer hefty packages to attract the best talents.With its campus internship process nearly over, students of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have been offered high salary packages by companies this year.

Three students of the institute have been offered Rs 45 lakh per annum pay packages this year. This apart, nine other students have received offers of Rs 43 lakh per annum.

NIT-R director Prof. Animesh Biswas said beating the gloom of the pandemic, the companies have shown extraordinary response during internship placement. He said a total of 211 students had received paid internship offers, adding the total number of companies visiting the campus too has gone up encouragingly to 255 including Amazon, Barclays and Microsoft.

The director said while the maximum salary offered is Rs 45 lakh per annum, the average salary is around Rs 9.36 lakh per annum.NIT-R registrar Prof PK Das said under the internship programme companies secure the best final year students with paid internship, who would be finally recruited after a year.

Sharing his experience Pradhan advised other students to prepare for all common HR questions and face mock interviews with the help of friends. He added it is imperative to score well in semester exams, adding at times it may be tough and one may feel frustrated but one must keep learning from mistakes and failures as success would come sooner or later. Screening for internship involves three rounds including online test followed by two technical rounds of 45 minutes each.