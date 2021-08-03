STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Lawyers boycott CJ court demanding withdrawal of live streaming proceedings

The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Monday launched the boycott of the court of Chief Justice demanding immediate withdrawal of the live streaming of proceedings.

Published: 03rd August 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Monday launched the boycott of the court of Chief Justice demanding immediate withdrawal of the live streaming of proceedings.Member lawyers of the association abstained from attending the court of Chief Justice in the post-lunch session soon after live streaming of the proceedings was started on trial basis at 2 pm.

The decision to abstain from attending the Chief Justice’s court was taken at the association’s general body meeting presided over by its president Jagabandhu Sahoo. “A decision on the future course of action will be taken at our next general body meeting scheduled to be held at 1.20 pm on August 4”, association’s secretary Jitendra Kumar Lenka told TNIE. 

On July 29, the association had in a memorandum appealed to the Chief Justice  to keep in abeyance the High Court of Orissa Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rules, 2021 which were released by the Registrar (Judicial) a day earlier. The association stated that the decision to implement the rules was taken without taking into consideration the views and suggestion of the Bar.

