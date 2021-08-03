Odisha: Minor married to man twice her age, rescued

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 13-year-old girl, who was forcibly married off to a man twice her age by her mother, was rescued by Plant Site police and members of Childline from Timber Colony slum here on Monday. The girl was rescued after her father, who works in Bihar, got to know of her ordeal and sought the help of BJP leader Pramila Das.

The minor’s father alleged his wife sold his daughter for Rs 2 lakh to one Rahul Maurya (30) of Gorakhpur in Hanuman Vatika complex here. He sent a complaint through WhatsApp in this regard and alleged his wife threatened to shoot his daughter when she refused to get married to Rahul. He further alleged that he feared for his life as his wife has connections in Dubai and Rajasthan.

An audio clip of the girl’s mother threatening to kill her husband has allegedly gone viral on social media. Childline functionary Amber Alam said the girl was rescued while she was leaving with Rahul after her marriage. He said Rahul was detained by Plant Site police and the girl sent to an open shelter home of Childline. She will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said further legal action will be initiated against Rahul after a written complaint is lodged against him. Sundargarh district child protection officer Sribanta Jena said the child marriage prohibition officer of Rourkela would lodge a police complaint in this regard on Tuesday. The incident comes close on the heels of the arrest of five women and two men by Plant Site police for running a child trafficking racket.