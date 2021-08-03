STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records 1,903 deaths in July, CFR rises to 2.89 per cent

With 1,165 deaths so far, Khurda tops the list of districts
 

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha schools Odisha students

Students ahead of entering classes in a school in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid death toll breached 6,000-mark in Odisha on Monday with the government announcing 67 more fatalities. The State added 1,903 Covid deaths in July pushing the case fatality rate (CFR) to around 2.89 per cent (pc) during the period, up from an average of 0.4 pc in the second wave.

The new infections, however, saw a significant drop in last 24 hours as 1,032 cases were reported, the lowest in last four months.Health department sources said Khurda district recorded the highest 12 fatalities followed by 11 in Sundargarh, 10 in Cuttack, six in Puri and five in Dhenkanal taking the death toll to 6,033.

With 1,165 deaths so far, Khurda topped the list of districts while Sundargarh recorded 538 deaths, Puri and Cuttack registered 368 and 357 deaths respectively. According to an analysis, the fatalities in one month were more than the total death count of first wave. As many as 1,876 Covid deaths were reported last year. The State, however, registered 65,818 new cases last month.

At an average of over 61 deaths a day, the virus claimed at least 2.5 times more lives than that of May when the pandemic was at its peak with highest 3,19,125 cases and 737 deaths. The rural and urban divide and age-wise death numbers indicated that the Covid severity was significantly high in rural areas and among the youth and middle-aged apart from the elderly and people with comorbidities.

Of the 1,032 new cases, Khurda district recorded the highest 237 infections followed by Cuttack (154), Jagatsinghpur (82) and Puri (82). Twenty eight districts reported less than 100 new cases each. As many as 67,131 samples were tested in the State and the test positivity rate for the day stood at 1.53 pc.

Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty said the infection is on a declining trend and hopefully, it will come down to the March level soon. The deaths announced now is the backlog of May and June and it will take around a fortnight more to be cleared, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid death Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp