STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri hotels open doors to guests, wary of weekend shutdown lull

Members of the Puri Hotel Owners Association said so far, only few people who were vaccinated with two doses booked their stay in hotels, both during weekdays and weekends.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades set up on Badadanda for residents of Puri town to have darshan of the Trinity I Ranjan Ganguly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The tourism and hospitality sector in Odisha finally opened its gates to guests on Monday after three months of the pandemic lockdown. At the tourism hub of Puri, however, the  stakeholders are apprehensive that business may not pick up pace unless the weekend shutdown is lifted and Srimandir reopened.

Almost all the 800-odd hotels in Puri got a handful of diners and bookings on the day. While a call on reopening of Srimandir is yet to be taken, the Blue Flag beach from Digabareni  square to the Mayfair hotel which is another major crowd-puller, remained closed. Only the Niladri beach stretch near it reopened with Covid restrictions.

The local hotel industry saw a big drop in the number of bookings during both the first and  second waves of the pandemic. The stakeholders said the graded unlocking is a much- needed respite but the industry may not revive completely until the weekend shutdown is lifted as Puri receives that maximum number of tourists only during the weekends. 

“This half-hearted reopening of hotels is actually an expensive affair for small and medium  hoteliers. With the government allowing reopening of hotels and tourism sites, all our  staff have joined but under the new guidelines, we have to stop operations by 7 pm every day  for closing down the facilities by 8 pm. Besides, there will be no business on weekends. It will still be difficult for us to do adequate business and pay all our staff”, said Yugabrata Kar, a homestay and hotel owner. 

Members of the Puri Hotel Owners Association said so far, only few people who were vaccinated with two doses booked their stay in hotels, both during weekdays and weekends. “Many of our members have decided to offer a 30 per cent discount on general hotel bookings, B2B bookings and dine-in to attract more visitors”, said Raj Kishore Patra, general secretary of the association and MD of Holiday Resort.  The government in its unlock guidelines has allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Puri hotels tourism coronavirus
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp