STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rose Valley regional manager arrested over Rs 2.82 crore chit fund scam in Odisha

Investigations revealed Rose Valley Group of Companies, registered with Registrar of Companies at Kolkata, had collected crores of rupees from unsuspecting depositors across Odisha

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Bikramjit Bhowmik was arrested in West Bengal and produced before a court in Odisha (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch has arrested Rose Valley Group's regional manager in connection with a Rs 2.82 crore chit fund scam in the state.

Odisha region manager of Rose Valley Group Bikramjit Bhowmik, a native of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal, was arrested from the neighbouring state on Monday and produced before the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Court at Balasore on Tuesday.

"Accused of duping hundreds of depositors, Bhowmik was absconding after a case was registered in this connection. After his arrest, he was first produced before a court at Tamluk in West Bengal and brought on transit remand to Balasore," said an EOW officer.

Investigations revealed Rose Valley Group of Companies, registered with Registrar of Companies at Kolkata, had collected crores of rupees from unsuspecting depositors across Odisha. The group had cheated several investors and a case in this connection was registered at Soro police station in Balasore district.

The EOW had taken over the investigation of the case from Soro police and had registered a case on May 28, 2013.

"Rose Valley was initially collecting public deposits for its construction company. Later, it started receiving deposits from investors under its various money circulation schemes since 2010. The tainted company had opened its branch offices in different parts of West Bengal and Odisha," the official added.

The agency had earlier arrested the firm's Soro branch manager Badal Chandra Kar while a bank balance amounting to over Rs 83 crore, lands and buildings worth more than Rs 11 crore were attached under OPID Act.

The EOW had earlier filed four chargesheets against the tainted group and its officials, including chairman Gautam Kundu and managing director Sibamoy Dutta.

Kundu was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2015 on the basis of a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rose Valley Chit fund scam Odisha
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp