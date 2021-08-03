STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha posts highest growth in GST collection in July

The GST growth was 53.4 pc in Jharkhand and 51 pc in Maharashtra which collected Rs 2,056 crore and Rs 18,899 crore respectively in July.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS economic activities picked up momentum following relaxation of lockdown, Odisha recorded a gross GST collection of Rs 3,615 crore in July posting a growth of 54 per cent (pc), the highest among large states in the country. This was the second highest ever collection in any month after Rs 3,849 crore in April. The State had collected Rs 2,348 crore in July 2020.

The GST growth was 53.4 pc in Jharkhand and 51 pc in Maharashtra which collected Rs 2,056 crore and Rs 18,899 crore respectively in July. The collection of SGST was Rs 1,067 crore in Odisha last month as against Rs 794 crore in July 2020 recording a growth of 34 pc. It was also the second highest ever collection after the April collection of Rs 1,126 crore.The progressive SGST collection up to July was Rs 3,880 crore with an overall growth of 65 pc. The State had collected Rs 2,354 crore during the same period last year.

The collection was Rs 927 crore in CGST, Rs 1,028 crore in IGST and Rs 592 crore in Cess last month. The progressive GST collection till July this year was Rs 13,661 crore as compared to Rs 7,540 crore till July last year and the overall growth was 81 pc.The VAT collection from petrol and liquor was Rs 824.53 crore, of which the collection was Rs 674.53 crore from petroleum products and Rs 150.01 crore from liquor in July.Tax officials said the growth in revenue collection during July was a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore as well as dealers of Quarterly Return Monthly Payment Scheme (QRMP) filing returns for the quarter ending June.

“Increase in collection was also due to rise in commodity prices in iron and steel as well as the mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny. Regular scrutiny of returns filed by the dealers and enforcement measures also paid off,” said an official. The total e-waybill generated last month was 14.43 lakh as against 11.23 lakh during the same month last year. As many as 9,386 new registrants have been brought under the GST fold during the fiscal.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has directed officials to focus on improving the return filing status of dealers, plug leakages by detecting tax evasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Odisha
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp