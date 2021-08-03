Odisha posts highest growth in GST collection in July

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS economic activities picked up momentum following relaxation of lockdown, Odisha recorded a gross GST collection of Rs 3,615 crore in July posting a growth of 54 per cent (pc), the highest among large states in the country. This was the second highest ever collection in any month after Rs 3,849 crore in April. The State had collected Rs 2,348 crore in July 2020.

The GST growth was 53.4 pc in Jharkhand and 51 pc in Maharashtra which collected Rs 2,056 crore and Rs 18,899 crore respectively in July. The collection of SGST was Rs 1,067 crore in Odisha last month as against Rs 794 crore in July 2020 recording a growth of 34 pc. It was also the second highest ever collection after the April collection of Rs 1,126 crore.The progressive SGST collection up to July was Rs 3,880 crore with an overall growth of 65 pc. The State had collected Rs 2,354 crore during the same period last year.

The collection was Rs 927 crore in CGST, Rs 1,028 crore in IGST and Rs 592 crore in Cess last month. The progressive GST collection till July this year was Rs 13,661 crore as compared to Rs 7,540 crore till July last year and the overall growth was 81 pc.The VAT collection from petrol and liquor was Rs 824.53 crore, of which the collection was Rs 674.53 crore from petroleum products and Rs 150.01 crore from liquor in July.Tax officials said the growth in revenue collection during July was a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore as well as dealers of Quarterly Return Monthly Payment Scheme (QRMP) filing returns for the quarter ending June.

“Increase in collection was also due to rise in commodity prices in iron and steel as well as the mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny. Regular scrutiny of returns filed by the dealers and enforcement measures also paid off,” said an official. The total e-waybill generated last month was 14.43 lakh as against 11.23 lakh during the same month last year. As many as 9,386 new registrants have been brought under the GST fold during the fiscal.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has directed officials to focus on improving the return filing status of dealers, plug leakages by detecting tax evasions.