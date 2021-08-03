STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Subarnarekha in spate, low-lying areas in Balasore inundated

Meanwhile, Bhograi tehsildar Kamalakanta Panda informed that four to five villages in low-lying areas in Nachinda and Kusuda panchayats have been inundated.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Locals struggle to communicate as the road from Baliapal to Bishnupur was inundated after heavy rains | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panic struck villagers in Baliapal and Bhograi blocks of Balasore district after water from the Subarnarekha river inundated several low-lying areas on Sunday night. The river in spate with heavy rainfall in upper catchment area in neighbouring Jharkhand, has reportedly crossed the danger mark at Rajghat near Jaleswar inundating roads and farmlands. 

As per official sources, the river crossed the danger level of 10.36 meter and went up to 10.58 meter at 4 pm. Low-lying villages like Bishnupur, Nayabali, Rashalpur, Kulhachada and Ikidpal in Baliapal block and Aruaburti, Rashalpur-B, Uluda, Raghuchak in Bhograi block are inundated. Communication has also been snapped between Baliapal and Bishnupur, Athabatia and Kudmansingh since Monday morning with 3-4 metre standing water on the road compounding the problem for the villagers.  Due to high tide the water is unable to flow into the sea, sources added. 

Farmers in Baliapal block are now distressed apprehending damage to crops due to standing flood water in the fields. “We are dreading the thought of the damage the water might cause to jute, paddy and vegetables in low-lying areas which have already bore the brunt of Cyclone Yaas,” said some farmers. 

Rajendra Dalei, a villager of Nachinda in Bhograi, said this is the second flood after Cyclone Yaas and crops will face substantial damage if the water does not recede soon. “We planted paddy saplings on Sunday but now they are under water. If the water does not recede immediately, the newly planted saplings will be damaged. We do not have excess paddy saplings to restore our fields,” said another Kanhu Dalei of Uluda village.   

Contacted, Baliapal tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das said the block administration has provided two jetties for communication purposes  to Athabatia until flood water recedes. He however ruled out the need for evacuation. “Besides waterlogging on crop land and communication problems, there are no other concerns. People need not shift to safer places,” he said, adding that the administration is monitoring the situation. 

Meanwhile, Bhograi tehsildar Kamalakanta Panda informed that four to five villages in low-lying areas in Nachinda and Kusuda panchayats have been inundated. Steps are being taken to minimise damage, he said. 

