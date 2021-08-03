STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Veteran leader Arun Dey passes away

Veteran leader and former MLA Arun Dey passed away on Monday at a private hospital here.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran leader and former MLA Arun Dey passed away on Monday at a private hospital here. The 75-year-old politician was being treated for post-Covid complications.  The five-time MLA had started his political career from 1971 in CPI and resigned from the party in 1994. He had won from Balasore Assembly constituency on CPI ticket in 1974, 1980 and 1990. He won as an independent from the constituency in 1995 and from Odisha Gana Parishad in 2004. Dey was known for in-depth discussion in the Assembly on any important issue. Though he was never in any government position, senior leaders from across political parties used to approach him for advice on different subjects. 

He had last contested assembly election from Balasore in 2014 on a Congress ticket unsuccessfully. He had joined the BJD for only 10 days. He left the party ahead of the polls and joined Congress. Dey had also contested 2009 Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully on a NCP ticket from Balasore seat. Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik deeply condoled his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Dey
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp