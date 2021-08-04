STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HSC examinees in Cuttack get wrong question papers  

As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of invigilators, they replaced the ex-regular question papers with the correct ones.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

Kerala students who have already arrived in Dakshina Kannada can appear for the exams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  In a goof-up, 20 regular students appearing for the offline HSC examination at Secondary Board High School here were handed over ex-regular question papers by the invigilators inside the examination hall on Tuesday.

The General Science examination was scheduled on the day. When the students sat down for the test, invigilators provided them question papers which were meant for ex-regular students and based on the syllabus of 2014. 

As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of invigilators, they replaced the ex-regular question papers with the correct ones. “The invigilators had handed over ex-regular question papers to regular students by mistake. The error was rectified and the examinees did not face any inconvenience as extra time was allowed to them to finish the test”, said BSE president Ramashish Hazra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSE examination Secondary Board High School
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp