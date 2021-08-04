HSC examinees in Cuttack get wrong question papers  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a goof-up, 20 regular students appearing for the offline HSC examination at Secondary Board High School here were handed over ex-regular question papers by the invigilators inside the examination hall on Tuesday.

The General Science examination was scheduled on the day. When the students sat down for the test, invigilators provided them question papers which were meant for ex-regular students and based on the syllabus of 2014.

As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of invigilators, they replaced the ex-regular question papers with the correct ones. “The invigilators had handed over ex-regular question papers to regular students by mistake. The error was rectified and the examinees did not face any inconvenience as extra time was allowed to them to finish the test”, said BSE president Ramashish Hazra.