Orissa HC vacates orders extending interim relief

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has vacated all its orders extending interim orders in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Court had extended all interim orders on bail, anticipatory bail, interim bail, parole and evictions on April 29, 2021. The order issued after registering a petition taking suo motu cognizance of the situation, was effective till August 2.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray disposed of the petition on Monday saying that the interim orders passed earlier “shall not continue hereafter” in view of the State government’s latest notification.

The State government had in its July 31 notification lifted the restrictions on movement of persons and public transport in the entire State, while placing some restrictions in the cities of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The hybrid hearings have also been resumed in the High Court and in the District Courts, the bench said in the order, a copy of which was released on Tuesday.