Places of worship in rural Cuttack to open on Friday  

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation will take a call on reopening of the places of worship, said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

A devotee offering prayers as the Shakambari festival began at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in the city on Thursday.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After remaining closed for nearly three months, all temples and other religious institutions in rural areas of Cuttack district will reopen for devotees from Friday in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. Besides, the district administration has allowed Ganesh Puja celebration in rural areas sans public congregation this year.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will take a call on reopening of the places of worship, said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. He informed that devotees in rural parts of the district have to strictly adhere to safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitising before entering the places of worship. Local tehsildars, police, trustee members and management committees of all religious institutions have been asked to strictly enforce the Covid guidelines, the Collector added.

Even as the decision on reopening the religious institutions and holding Ganesh puja in rural Cuttack has been welcomed by locals, health experts said that this might prove dangerous as the Covid infection is yet to be completely brought under control. Reopening of religious institutions and allowing people to celebrate Ganesh Puja without issuing a standard operating procedure(SOP) will lead to surge in infection again.

Meanwhile, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said that there is no plan for complete reopening of religious institutions in the city as the State government has issued strict guidelines for Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri - where test positivity rate is still high - for August. 

“We are in talks with experts and all stakeholders and a final decision on reopening of places of worship and organising Ganesh Puja in Cuttack city will be taken within a day or two”, she said. 
 

