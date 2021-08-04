ULB poll delay: BJP urges Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal to intervene

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday urged Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal to direct the State Election Commission to hold simultaneous elections to the civic bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

A delegation of the BJP led by president of party’s Municipal Committee KV Singhdeo met the Governor and requested him to direct the SEC to act independently. Accusing the SEC of playing into the hands of the ruling BJD, the BJP said the constitutional body has created a crisis by deliberately deferring the civic polls for nearly three years.

They alleged that the SEC has not only failed in his constitutional duty but also violated the Supreme Court order by not holding the elections in time. He is liable to be prosecuted for contempt of court, the party members added.

The BJP said that the SEC is hand in glove with the ruling party and helping the government to manage the affairs of the civic bodies through bureaucrats for political gains.