Vigilance takes tainted Odisha Staff Selection Commission official on 4-day remand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance Directorate on Tuesday took former Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) official Biranchi Narayan Sahoo on four-day remand. He was earlier arrested for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.51 crore and the State government on Monday ordered his compulsory retirement.

A team of Vigilance officers visited the OSSC office in the city on the day to verify the roles and responsibilities of Biranchi when he was working with the Commission. Vigilance officers had earlier recovered some admit cards of applicants from Biranchi’s mobile phone and his house. They suspect that he might have received kickbacks from job aspirants.

They are also looking into the allegations made by a person who claimed that a candidate was selected for junior assistant’s post in 2011 despite securing less marks than him. However, OSSC officials refuted the allegations.