115 families shifted for Deo project

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The district administration of Mayurbhanj on Wednesday relocated as many as 115 families of Sanabarhakamuda and Purunapani village under Karanjia sub-division to pave way for construction of Deo irrigation project.The families, which had given their consent for relocation, were shifted to Batpanasa and Hatibari villages.

Karanjia Sub-Collector Dr Rajanikanta Biswal said he had counselled the villagers on the benefits of the project. The relocated families will be given 5 decimal land each, houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, drinking water, healthcare facilities and monetary compensation. Three of the families will be moved to the new locations after 3-4 days on medical grounds.

The Sub-Collector said that the administration had planned to relocate at least 538 families from seven villages under Karanjia sub-division in November. Rest of the families will be relocated on a priority basis. Construction of Deo irrigation project started 29 years back and till now only a portion of it has been completed.