Appointment of inquiry officer sought by Swami Agnivesh Bichar Manch

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Swami Agnivesh Bichar Manch on Wednesday demanded the State government to issue notification for appointment of an Inquiry Officer at the earliest for the investigation into allegations of mismanagement and negligence at hospitals across Western Odisha during the pandemic.

On May 23, a member of the Manch and law student of Delhi University, Gyanadatta Chauhan had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the issue. Nine deponents had also submitted affidavits in the court in this regard. Later on July 7, considering the PILs the Orissa High Court has appointed retired district judge ABS Naidu as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter and ordered the State government to issue notification for the appointment within a week from the date of receipt of the letter.

Gyanadatta said, the High Court had observed that there were possibilities of lapses and the issues needed to be investigated by an inquiry officer by providing an opportunity of being heard to all stakeholders. The inquiry officer will give suggestions on compensation wherever there is lack of timely treatment.