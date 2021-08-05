STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No complete proposal on HC bench from Odisha govt yet: Kiren Rijiju

The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that the State government is yet to submit a complete proposal for setting up of division benches of the Orissa High Court in western and southern Odisha.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:06 AM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that the State government is yet to submit a complete proposal for setting up of division benches of the Orissa High Court in western and southern Odisha.Replying to a question of BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said High Court benches, at a place other than its principal seat, are established in accordance with the recommendations made by the Jaswant Singh Commission and judgment pronounced by the Apex Court.

He said the Centre will initiate the process after due consideration of a complete proposal from the State government incorporating readiness to provide infrastructure and meet the expenditure, along with the consent of the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and the Governor.

“The State government has requested for setting up of Orissa High Court bench in western and southern region of Odisha. The Central government has requested the Odisha government to work out details of proposed bench including its location in consultation with High Court of Orissa,” Rijiju said. At present, no proposal regarding setting up of the bench(es) of Orissa High Court is pending with the government, the Law minister said.

On filling up of vacant positions in Supreme Court, High Courts and District and Subordinate Courts, the Minister said 35 judges were appointed in Supreme Court and 602 new judges were appointed and 551 Additional Judges were made permanent in the High Courts. Sanctioned strength of judges of High Courts has been increased from 906 in May, 2014 to 1,098 currently.  

He said filling up of vacancies in subordinate judiciary falls within the domain of the State governments and High Courts concerned.For reduction in pendency of cases, arrears committees have been set up in High Courts to clear cases pending for more than five years. Arrears committees have been set up under district judges too, he added. 

