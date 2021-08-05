STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Classes for final year professional students from August 9

The institutions have also been asked to video record the physical classes and share with the students who fail to attend it.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday allowed reopening of all technical and professional institutions and hostels in the State from August 9. Physical classes, however, will be conducted in campuses only for the final year students.

The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE)  department in its order said that classes will start in physical mode in all technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics, diploma institutions and ITIs from August 9 in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The department has also allowed research activities in physical mode in the campuses from the same date. The institutions have also been asked to video record the physical classes and share with the students who fail to attend it.

SDTE Joint Secretary Ajay Kumar Nayak said the decision to reopen the institutions and hostels have been taken in view of improving Covid-19 situation. He added that the institutions will be required to ensure respiratory etiquettes and follow the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by SDTE department for their reopening.Wearing a face mask and social distancing in classrooms, laboratories and libraries will be mandatory and if required, classes will be divided in batches and teaching hours extended accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government professional institutions reopen
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp