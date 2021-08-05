Odisha: Classes for final year professional students from August 9

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday allowed reopening of all technical and professional institutions and hostels in the State from August 9. Physical classes, however, will be conducted in campuses only for the final year students.

The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department in its order said that classes will start in physical mode in all technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics, diploma institutions and ITIs from August 9 in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The department has also allowed research activities in physical mode in the campuses from the same date. The institutions have also been asked to video record the physical classes and share with the students who fail to attend it.

SDTE Joint Secretary Ajay Kumar Nayak said the decision to reopen the institutions and hostels have been taken in view of improving Covid-19 situation. He added that the institutions will be required to ensure respiratory etiquettes and follow the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by SDTE department for their reopening.Wearing a face mask and social distancing in classrooms, laboratories and libraries will be mandatory and if required, classes will be divided in batches and teaching hours extended accordingly.