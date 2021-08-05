Odisha: Investigation ordered into HSC offline exam goof-up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the HSC examination goof-up in which regular students were handed out ex-regular question papers of 2014 on Tuesday.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the department secretary will probe into the matter after which necessary action will be taken.

Around 20 regular Class X students from the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack, appearing for the examination in offline mode were handed over the ex-regular question papers of General Science by the invigilators on Tuesday. As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of the invigilators, they replaced the question papers with the correct ones. Besides, students were allotted extra time to ensure that they do not face inconvenience in completing the test.

Sources said similar incident also took place in some other schools where regular students even finished their test with ex-regular papers by the time the error was detected.The department is now trying to find out the number of students who have appeared the exams with ex-regular question papers. The Minister said disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty. Besides, an alternative will be explored in case any student completed his/her test with ex-regular paper, he added.