STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Investigation ordered into HSC offline exam goof-up

Sources said similar incident also took place in some other schools where regular students even finished their test with ex-regular papers by the time the error was detected.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the HSC examination goof-up in which regular students were handed out ex-regular question papers of 2014 on Tuesday.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the department secretary will probe into the matter after which necessary action will be taken.

Around 20 regular Class X students from the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack, appearing for the examination in offline mode were handed over  the ex-regular question papers of General Science by the invigilators on Tuesday. As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of the invigilators, they replaced the question papers with the correct ones. Besides, students were allotted extra time to ensure that they do not face inconvenience in completing the test.

Sources said similar incident also took place in some other schools where regular students even finished their test with ex-regular papers by the time the error was detected.The department is now trying to find out the number of students who have appeared the exams with ex-regular question papers. The Minister said disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty. Besides, an alternative will be explored in case any student completed his/her test with ex-regular paper, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSC offline exam Odisha HSC offline exam
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp