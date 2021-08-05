STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man killed for failing to persuade brother-in-law attend village meet

Police arrested six persons in this connection on Wednesday and efforts are on to nab two others involved in the crime.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Further investigation is on. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was alleged killed for failing to persuade
his brother-in-law to attend a village meet in Khurda district. His relative was later forced to perform his last rites in an attempt to destroy evidence and evade arrest.

Police arrested six persons in this connection on Wednesday and efforts are on to nab two others involved in the crime.

Sources said a group of people thrashed Satyabrata Nayak (45) of Abhimanpur village under Begunia  police limits and confined him in a room on August 1 as he failed to convince his brother-in-law Beleswar Nayak, a school teacher, to attend a meeting organised on the rights of the tribals.

Satyabrata, however, succumbed to his injuries later in the night. The accuse dpersons then hatched a plan and one of them arrived at the deceased's house the next day. He convinced Satyabrata's nephew Basant Nayak that he was sick following which the former accompanied him to the spot in a bike.

When Basant reached the spot, he found Satyabrata dead and placed on a funeral pyre. The accused gang reportedly snatched his mobile phone to ensure that he was not able to inform anyone about the incident. They intimidated Basant to perform the last rites of Satyabrata before releasing him. He returned to his village and lodged a complaint with Begunia police.

Police sources said the prime accused Swapneswar Nayak of Dingar village has filed his nomination for Pipili by-poll as an independent candidate. As the by-poll scheduled to be held on May 15, he has been holding meetings in the area.

Swapneswar had asked Satyabrata to invite his brother-in-law Beleswar to attend one of their meetings. However, Satyabrata failed to convince his brother-in-law and informed him that he was not interested in attending the meeting, police said.

Outraged over the denial, Swapneswar and his associates forced Satyabrata to kneel and they then took him to one Tulu Nayak's house in Karadagadia village, 20 km away.

"Swapneswar, Tulu and six others had beaten Satyabrata to death. We have registered a case under Sections 201, 302, 363, 364, 379, 506 and 34 of IPC. Six accused persons including Swapneswar, Tulu, Jogeswar Nayak and Baikuntha Nayak have been arrested. Further investigation is on," said an officer of Begunia police station.
 

