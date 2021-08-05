Orissa High Court lawyers to continue boycott of Chief Justice’s court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Wednesday decided to continue their boycott of the Chief Justice’s court demanding immediate withdraw of the High Court Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rules, 2021.

Association secretary Jitendra Kumar Lenka said the decision to continue to abstain from attending the court of the Chief Justice was taken at their general body meeting. “The future course of action will be decided at our next general body meeting at 1.20 pm on August 9,” Lenka said.

He said the Chief Justice has fixed August 6 for a meeting with them. “We are expected to come up with suggestions related to live streaming of court proceedings at the meeting”, the association secretary said.

Accordingly, the general body also resolved to form a committee to represent the association at the meeting with the CJ. On July 29, the association had appealed to the CJ to keep in abeyance the Rules.

The association demanded to keep the Rules in abeyance as the decision to implement it was taken without taking into consideration the views and suggestion of the Bar. But the HC had gone ahead with live streaming of proceedings of Chief Justice’s court on trial basis on August 2.

