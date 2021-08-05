Shri Jagannath temple to open from August 16; Puri locals to have darshan on first 5 days

By Express News Service

PURI: The doors of the Shri Jagannath temple at Puri will be opened from August 16 after staying off limits for more than three months due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.However, general devotees will have to wait till August 23 for darshan of the deities. The temple administration and the stakeholders including Chhatisha Nijog and district administration have decided to adopt a similar strategy for graded reopening of Srimandir as done after the first wave last year.

Following a joint meeting held on Wednesday, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Krishan Kumar said that locals of Puri will be allowed darshan of the Lords in the first five days till August 20. Thereafter, darshan will be open for all starting August 23. The temple will be closed during weekend shutdown, till the time the restrictions are in effect in Puri. The temple will also remain closed on Janmashtami on August 30 to avoid overcrowding.

Darshan timing in the temple has been fixed from 7 am to 8 pm for the five weekdays. Production of Covid negative report obtained within 96 hours or complete vaccination certificate is mandatory for all devotees, including the locals who will be allowed entry in the first phase. All devotees are expected to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines by wearing masks at all times, sanitise hands and maintain social distancing. Partaking of food will not be allowed inside the Ananda Bazaar but mahaprasad will be available for purchase.

Covid-19 test will be conducted on all servitors, temples officials and staff from August 8-10 including those who participated in the recently-concluded annual Rath Yatra. “Efforts are on to ensure that all sevayats are fully vaccinated,” Kumar said. During the first wave of the pandemic, the temple was closed for around nine months from March to December.