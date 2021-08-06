Bombs hurled at BJD MLA’s house, four hurt

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed in Khallikote after unidentified miscreants hurled country bombs at the house of local MLA Suryamani Baidya on Thursday injuring four persons. The BJD leader, however, was at a party meeting in Berhampur at the time of the incident.

Sources said, the mob first went to Baidya’s rented accommodation in Khallikote town and hurled bricks and two country bombs at the house. After damaging the property there, the group went to the MLA’s second rented house near Nirmaljhar and pelted stones. Since no one was present at both the places, the miscreants reached Baidya’s own house at Patana street in Keshpur and started flinging stones. As soon as the news spread, the MLA’s supporters reached the spot and a group clash ensued.

To scare the leader’s supporters, the miscreants hurled country bombs at them and fled. Four of the supporters sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to Khallikote hospital. Two of them were later shifted to MKCGMCH.

Though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, past enmity is suspected to have triggered the attack.DIG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi said police is investigating the matter.