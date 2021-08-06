CBSE Class X boards: Balasore girl scores record 99.8%

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Nishita Das of Modern Public School, Balasore has scored a record 99.8 per cent in the recently announced CBSE Class X board results. Her score -499 out of total 500 marks. Daughter of noted defence scientist and director of Dehradun-based Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) Dr BK Das and Anita Das, a homemaker, Nishita wears many hats. Apart from academics, she is a singer of light vocal, dancer of Odissi, Kathak and folk dance and a painter.

She is a national level performer in Spelling Bee and speech as well. On future plans, Nishita plans to opt for science in Plus II with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology as subjects. Nishita who gives credit to the Almighty, her teachers and parents for her success, has a word of caution for her juniors.