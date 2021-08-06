STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt issues SOP for +2 admission

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has also advised students to refrain from doing any deal with any private agency or agent and give them documents for admission.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking results on their mobile phones in Bhubaneswar I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the publication of matric offline examination results, the School and Mass Education department has issued standard operating procedures (SoPs) for admission of students into Plus-II courses for 2021-22 academic session.

Officials said dates for online form fill up and admission process will be notified soon and will take place through SAMS portal (https://samsodisha.gov.in). Students have to register themselves in the SAMS portal with their mobile number to apply online and have been advised to use mobile number of their own as admission and examination related information for the entire academic year will be sent to the number registered with the portal.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has also advised students to refrain from doing any deal with any private agency or agent and give them documents for admission. The admission will be carried out with full compliance to Covid-19 guidelines.

Admission will not be allowed at any school located in containment zones. It will be conducted after the area is declared containment-free zone.

With over 90 per cent students clearing the Class X exams this year, the government has decided to increase the seat strength in selected schools depending on their enrolment. 

Schools, hostels to reopen for Class IX
Meanwhile, the State government has issued a notification for reopening of schools and hostels for Class IX students. Class will be held everyday except Sunday and public holidays. The offline class timing will be 9 am to 12.30 pm. The SOP issued earlier for Class X and XII to prevent Covid transmission will be strictly followed by the school authorities, officials said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School and Mass Education department admission for Class 12 admission for plus 2 odisha government
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp