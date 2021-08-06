Odisha govt issues SOP for +2 admission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the publication of matric offline examination results, the School and Mass Education department has issued standard operating procedures (SoPs) for admission of students into Plus-II courses for 2021-22 academic session.

Officials said dates for online form fill up and admission process will be notified soon and will take place through SAMS portal (https://samsodisha.gov.in). Students have to register themselves in the SAMS portal with their mobile number to apply online and have been advised to use mobile number of their own as admission and examination related information for the entire academic year will be sent to the number registered with the portal.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has also advised students to refrain from doing any deal with any private agency or agent and give them documents for admission. The admission will be carried out with full compliance to Covid-19 guidelines.

Admission will not be allowed at any school located in containment zones. It will be conducted after the area is declared containment-free zone.

With over 90 per cent students clearing the Class X exams this year, the government has decided to increase the seat strength in selected schools depending on their enrolment.

Schools, hostels to reopen for Class IX

Meanwhile, the State government has issued a notification for reopening of schools and hostels for Class IX students. Class will be held everyday except Sunday and public holidays. The offline class timing will be 9 am to 12.30 pm. The SOP issued earlier for Class X and XII to prevent Covid transmission will be strictly followed by the school authorities, officials said.

