STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

5,433 unauthorised religious structures continue to occupy public land: Govt tells High Court

Filing an affidavit in the court, the government informed that there were 18,460 unauthorised constructions of religious nature in the State.

Published: 07th August 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The State government has submitted in the Orissa High Court that as many as 5,433 unauthorised religious structures constructed on public land are yet to be demolished.

Filing an affidavit in the court, the government informed that there were 18,460 unauthorised constructions of religious nature in the State. On the basis of reports received from the collectors of 30 districts on July 30, the affidavit said 1,707 such structures were demolished, while 508 were relocated. Regularisation was processed in 10,812 cases where the encroachments do not cause traffic, public nuisance or inconvenience. After removal or regularisation, there still remain 5,433 structures to be dealt with.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray has fixed December 8 as the deadline for taking stock of action taken by the government to deal with the encroachment. On February 24, the court had suo motu registered a case with cause title - “Removal of unauthorised religious structures on public land” in pursuant to a Supreme Court order. It had directed the states and UTs on January 31, 2018 to identify and demolish unauthorised construction of religious nature which had come up after September 29, 2009. The High Courts were asked to supervise implementation of the order.

The Supreme Court had directed, “Henceforth no unauthorised constructions shall be carried out or permitted in the name of religious institutions on public places.” While framing a policy to deal with unauthorised constructions of religious nature, the government had since constituted a committee over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp