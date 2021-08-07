5,433 unauthorised religious structures continue to occupy public land: Govt tells High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State government has submitted in the Orissa High Court that as many as 5,433 unauthorised religious structures constructed on public land are yet to be demolished.

Filing an affidavit in the court, the government informed that there were 18,460 unauthorised constructions of religious nature in the State. On the basis of reports received from the collectors of 30 districts on July 30, the affidavit said 1,707 such structures were demolished, while 508 were relocated. Regularisation was processed in 10,812 cases where the encroachments do not cause traffic, public nuisance or inconvenience. After removal or regularisation, there still remain 5,433 structures to be dealt with.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray has fixed December 8 as the deadline for taking stock of action taken by the government to deal with the encroachment. On February 24, the court had suo motu registered a case with cause title - “Removal of unauthorised religious structures on public land” in pursuant to a Supreme Court order. It had directed the states and UTs on January 31, 2018 to identify and demolish unauthorised construction of religious nature which had come up after September 29, 2009. The High Courts were asked to supervise implementation of the order.

The Supreme Court had directed, “Henceforth no unauthorised constructions shall be carried out or permitted in the name of religious institutions on public places.” While framing a policy to deal with unauthorised constructions of religious nature, the government had since constituted a committee over the issue.