Amid Covid gloom and silent looms, weavers continue to suffer

With savings drying up and no means of income, weavers who have been practising the age-old profession for generations feel they have nothing to celebrate on the occasion. 

Published: 07th August 2021

A weaver working on her loom in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Celebration of National Handloom Day on Saturday holds little meaning for the weaving community here which continues to struggle with existential crisis after being hit by the pandemic.  In the coastal district of Kendrapara and nearby areas, around 4,000 weavers eke out a living by making sarees, towels, dhotis and other clothing materials. But for last two years, slump in business has dealt a body blow to the handloom sector due to dip in demand, problems in procuring raw material due to lockdown restrictions and other associated issues. 

With savings drying up and no means of income, weavers who have been practising the age-old profession for generations feel they have nothing to celebrate on the occasion.  “This age-old occupation has been a source of our livelihood since ages but is now on verge of dying after Covid struck. The National Handloom Day has no meaning for us,”  said Sabitri Behera, a weaver of Kuseapala village.

Another weaver Sahadev Das of Kora village said celebrating the National Handloom Day holds little significance when the entire community is plunged in economic hardships. Gurucharan Das, Santosh Das and other weavers echoed similar thoughts. While restrictions are being eased by the government now, many weavers have reportedly said they are not interested in weaving any more due to the dwindling demand and shortage of raw materials. But since the government  has recently allowed  cloth stores  to open till 8 PM, we hope many weavers will resume their work soon, said weaver Santosh Das.

Vice-president of Odisha Weavers’ Association Srikant Nayak said since the handloom sector is unorganised and rural-centric, other livelihood pursuits do not help much. The State government provided financial assistance to Covid- 19 hit dairy farmers, daily wagers and workers of other sectors but ignored weavers.  

It is high time the government provided financial and other help to the weavers to mitigate their plight, said Srikant Nayak the vice-president of Odisha weavers association.  Contacted, a senior official from the Textile department said “The State government last year granted Rs 15 crore to Boyanika and one crore to Odisha Tussar Federation SERIFED to purchase products from weavers to mitigate their plight due to Covid-19. We purchased sarees and other items from them and are determined to help them at the time of crisis.”
 

