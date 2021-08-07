Bring WODC headquarters to W Odisha: BJP

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Friday demanded establishment of the headquarters of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in the western region of the State and sought that elected representatives like MPs and MLAs be nominated to the body.

Raking up the issue of growth disparity, party MLAs said it has been 23 years since the WODC was formed but the Council has failed to fulfil its objective to remove development imbalances in the region. “The progress of WODC has been stagnant all these years. The BJP demands transfer of the WODC headquarters from Bhubaneswar to any district of Western Odisha in order to make the council active,” they said.

The BJD leaders also demanded strengthening of the new offices of WODC set up in different districts of Western Odisha, and required staff and infrastructure. Rengali MLA Nauri Naik said, the CAG has repeatedly raised objections over functioning of WODC with only two members, the chairman and executive officer, since long. “Our demand is also to nominate MPs and MLAs to the council at the earliest and appoint expert members to make WODC functional in full-fledged manner,” he added. Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi and his Loisingha counterpart Mukesh Mahaling were also present.

The BJP legislators further asked the State government to refrain from rehabilitating political leaders as expert members of the council. Instead, people with knowledge about Western Odisha should be appointed as expert members. The leaders also demanded CAG audit of development work carried out by the chairman and executive officer in absence of elected representatives in the council. They also sought increase in the funds of WODC to Rs 1,000 crore.

The BJP has decided to stage a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhawan over these demands on August 10. All the party MLAs, MPs, Zilla Parishad members and presidents besides other leaders of Western Odisha will participate in the protest. Among others, former Kuchinda legislator Rabi Naik and BJP leader Tankadhar Tripathy were present.

